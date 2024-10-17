Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stake Raised by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 24.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 10.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNI stock opened at $115.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.02.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.