Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Raised to $59.00 at Barclays

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.23.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

CZR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.97. 326,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,177,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average is $38.05. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,505,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,748 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,799,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,763 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6,568.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,439,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

