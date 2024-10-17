Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Short Interest Down 7.5% in September

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 5,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of CADE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 939,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $742.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter worth $354,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $1,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CADE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

