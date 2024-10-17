Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Update

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.0 days.
Bucher Industries Price Performance
BCHHF opened at $453.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $445.50 and a 200 day moving average of $456.95. Bucher Industries has a fifty-two week low of $392.95 and a fifty-two week high of $453.68.
About Bucher Industries
