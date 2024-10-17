BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (BSRTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on November 15th

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
