BRP (TSE:DOO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$77.23 and last traded at C$77.36, with a volume of 39820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$78.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOO. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$90.00 target price on BRP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BRP from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on BRP from C$97.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. CIBC cut BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$100.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on BRP from C$105.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$96.00.

BRP Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.75. The firm has a market cap of C$2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$87.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$90.32.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.31. BRP had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 6.890971 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

