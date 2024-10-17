Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.08) target price on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
View Our Latest Report on Brooks Macdonald Group
Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Brooks Macdonald Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 49 ($0.64) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $29.00. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.
Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile
Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brooks Macdonald Group
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.