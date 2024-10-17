Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.08) target price on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

BRK opened at GBX 1,786 ($23.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £286.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4,615.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. Brooks Macdonald Group has a one year low of GBX 1,559.50 ($20.36) and a one year high of GBX 2,150 ($28.08). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,919.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,938.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 49 ($0.64) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $29.00. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

