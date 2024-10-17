Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.24, with a volume of 25584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.09.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.70, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of C$224.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Brompton Split Banc news, Director Brompton Corp. sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.28, for a total value of C$50,372.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,519 shares of company stock worth $252,351.

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

