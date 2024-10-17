Brokers Set Expectations for Sherritt International Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sherritt International in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Sherritt International’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.50 to C$0.35 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Sherritt International Trading Down 5.0 %

TSE S opened at C$0.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. The stock has a market cap of C$75.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$51.40 million for the quarter. Sherritt International had a negative net margin of 86.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.46%.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

