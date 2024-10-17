Brokers Issue Forecasts for Embraer S.A.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Embraer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Embraer’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ERJ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Embraer Stock Up 6.3 %

Embraer stock opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.69. Embraer has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Embraer by 3.4% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Embraer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 63,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Embraer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Embraer by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 5.4% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

