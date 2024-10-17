Brokerages Set TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target at $37.33

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on TechTarget from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of TTGT opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $803.52 million, a PE ratio of -91.60, a P/E/G ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.06. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 6.0% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

