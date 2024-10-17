Brokerages Set Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) PT at $5.00

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

SPRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 95,100 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPRB stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Spruce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 450.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

