Brokerages Set Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Target Price at C$6.34

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.34.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLA. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Orla Mining Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TSE OLA opened at C$6.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.48. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.80 and a beta of 1.57. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$115.71 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Orla Mining will post 0.3352878 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orla Mining

In other Orla Mining news, Senior Officer Andrew James Bradbury sold 12,500 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.90, for a total value of C$73,750.00. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew James Bradbury sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.90, for a total transaction of C$73,750.00. Also, Director Elizabeth Dianne Mcgregor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total transaction of C$107,960.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $577,457. Insiders own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Featured Articles

