Brokerages Set Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Target Price at C$25.80

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.80.

AGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Lichowit sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.66, for a total transaction of C$45,569.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,718.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. In other news, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Lichowit sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.66, for a total value of C$45,569.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 374 shares in the company, valued at C$10,718.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. Also, Senior Officer Adrian Paulse sold 15,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$386,193.50. Insiders sold a total of 69,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,560 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$15.27 and a 1 year high of C$28.91. The firm has a market cap of C$11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.07. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of C$455.07 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 1.4774775 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

