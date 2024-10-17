Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 84.86% and a negative net margin of 62.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgeline Digital
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.