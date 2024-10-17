Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Short Interest Up 7.3% in September

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Braze Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of BRZE traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,738. Braze has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.03.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in Braze by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 70,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 23,901 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Braze by 12.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Braze by 4.5% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 38,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Braze by 4.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Braze during the third quarter worth about $634,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRZE shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Braze from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.53.
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
