Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,790,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 12,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BDN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.39. 1,257,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,163. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.33. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $6.41.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $119.47 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on BDN. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 657,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 457,424 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 14.0% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 81,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

