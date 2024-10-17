Brady Family Wealth LLC Has $5.95 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Brady Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,825 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.8% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 775,559 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,847,000 after buying an additional 288,775 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 264,647 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after buying an additional 51,924 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 45,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,974.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $54.61. The company has a market capitalization of $217.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

