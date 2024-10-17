Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Upgraded by Stifel Canada to “Strong-Buy”

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boyd Group Services to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Boyd Group Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at $155.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.89. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $143.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $779.16 million during the quarter.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

