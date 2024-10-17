Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Update

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 544,600 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 498,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 106,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowman Consulting Group

In other news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $57,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,519.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $133,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,252 shares in the company, valued at $32,991,626.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $57,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,519.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,652 shares of company stock valued at $477,014 over the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 662,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after buying an additional 144,978 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 300,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after buying an additional 47,844 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWMN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

BWMN traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.89. 105,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $386.73 million, a P/E ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.09. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.06.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.01 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

