BOS Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BOS Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 78.9% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 88,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,108.6% during the second quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 68,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 62,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,453,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.68. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.32 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

