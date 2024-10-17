BOS Asset Management LLC Purchases 60 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

IWM stock opened at $226.74 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.02.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

