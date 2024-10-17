BOS Asset Management LLC Buys 1,322 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

BOS Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OC. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 112.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 794.1% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $187.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.64. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $191.17.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,222,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

