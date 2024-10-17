BOS Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,168 Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $590,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 339,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 49,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $40.35 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

