BOS Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,855 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

BOS Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 3.4% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG opened at $133.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.11. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $90.71 and a one year high of $134.92.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

