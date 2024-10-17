Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$111.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$110.06 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$39.87 and a one year high of C$113.60. The firm has a market cap of C$9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$83.98.

In other news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total value of C$366,280.00. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total transaction of C$366,280.00. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

