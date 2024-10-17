Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$111.50.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance
In other news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total value of C$366,280.00. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total transaction of C$366,280.00. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
