Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at TD Cowen

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Get Boeing alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $154.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.63 and its 200-day moving average is $173.00. Boeing has a one year low of $146.02 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 55.7% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 869.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 20.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,237,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.