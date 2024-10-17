Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Oppenheimer

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.15.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 600.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

