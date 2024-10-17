Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OBDC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 216.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OBDC stock opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.84 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.75%.

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,420.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OBDC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James cut Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

