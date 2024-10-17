Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $160.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Blackstone traded as high as $171.25 and last traded at $168.58, with a volume of 1295241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.71.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

