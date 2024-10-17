BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Short Interest Up 15.6% in September

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Ehrlich Financial Group purchased a new position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $300,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,095,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 70,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 641.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average of $50.25.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.

