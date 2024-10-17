BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Position Lifted by Melfa Wealth Management Inc.

Melfa Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Income Trust comprises 3.1% of Melfa Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Melfa Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 395,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 111,364 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 9,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKT traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,133. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

