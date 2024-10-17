Bittensor Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $4.29 billion and $160.34 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bittensor has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for $581.52 or 0.00862156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,380,936 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,380,936. The last known price of Bittensor is 625.97257182 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $209,094,235.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

