Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Short Interest Update

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,640,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the September 15th total of 32,450,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BITF shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bitfarms

Bitfarms Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:BITF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.88. 7,792,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,717,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bitfarms has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $3.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 62.79%. The business had revenue of $41.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bitfarms will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Bitfarms by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 999,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 299,273 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Bitfarms by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 153,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 61,624 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,016,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.