Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.19

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00053832 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00035106 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011941 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

