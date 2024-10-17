Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Short Interest Down 12.6% in September

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the September 15th total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Bit Origin

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bit Origin stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Bit Origin at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Origin Trading Down 0.9 %

Bit Origin stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 40,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,280. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. Bit Origin has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71.

Bit Origin Company Profile

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

