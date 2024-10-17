Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Bio-Path

Bio-Path Stock Performance

BPTH stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.38. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($10.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.66% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Path

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.