Bfsg LLC Sells 2,459 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $30.07.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

