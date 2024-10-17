Bfsg LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Truist Financial cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday. Dbs Bank raised Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.95.

Amgen Stock Down 1.1 %

AMGN opened at $321.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.56. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.70 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.