Bfsg LLC Reduces Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. TotalEnergies comprises approximately 0.9% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 100.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $62.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTE

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.