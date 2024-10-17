Bfsg LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, &PARTNERS increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 88,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,715 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $40.27 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.