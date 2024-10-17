Bfsg LLC Invests $2.32 Million in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $182.66 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.79 and a 52 week high of $182.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

