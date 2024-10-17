Bfsg LLC Has $8.63 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bfsg LLC lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 1.0% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.3 %

CL opened at $101.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.51 and a 200-day moving average of $97.44. The company has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.