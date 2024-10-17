Bfsg LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.3% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

VTI opened at $287.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

