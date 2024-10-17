Bfsg LLC Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bfsg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $1,413,000. Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 65.6% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 97,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after acquiring an additional 38,562 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $190.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.85 and a twelve month high of $199.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.50 and a 200 day moving average of $177.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

View Our Latest Report on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.