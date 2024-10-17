Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Update

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Berry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Berry alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BRY

Berry Price Performance

Shares of BRY stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $5.28. 138,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Berry has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $406.24 million, a P/E ratio of 522.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Berry had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Berry’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Berry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry

In other Berry news, CEO Fernando Araujo sold 33,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $211,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,939.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Berry in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Berry in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Berry by 287.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Berry in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry by 43.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.