Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 299,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 233.3% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 58.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.34. 196,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $28.51.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $174.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 144.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

