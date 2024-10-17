Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock Position Raised by Heritage Family Offices LLP

Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,134,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,874,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,323,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,222,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $2,546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,148,235 shares in the company, valued at $618,588,126.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $4,500,354.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,598,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,471,566.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $2,546,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,148,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,588,126.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,032 shares of company stock worth $11,248,676 over the last 90 days. 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BSY opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.82 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.20 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

