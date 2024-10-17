Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the September 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of BNTC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,534. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. Benitec Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $95.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BNTC. Guggenheim began coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Benitec Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Leerink Partners began coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Benitec Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Institutional Trading of Benitec Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,881,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 64,092 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

