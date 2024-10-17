Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the September 15th total of 217,800 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Beneficient Trading Down 4.0 %

Beneficient stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 40,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,588. Beneficient has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Beneficient will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 26,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $63,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,751,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,099.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Beneficient news, major shareholder Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 26,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $63,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,751,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,099.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter T. Cangany, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,250. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 853,917 shares of company stock worth $2,115,370. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

