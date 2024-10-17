Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the September 15th total of 217,800 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Beneficient Trading Down 4.0 %
Beneficient stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 40,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,588. Beneficient has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08.
Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Beneficient will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
About Beneficient
Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.
